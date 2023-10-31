Karlaftis recorded seven tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Karlaftis had a career day during Sunday's road loss at Denver, highlighted by a strip-sack of Russell Wilson just before the end of the first half. The 2022 first-round pick has already tied his rookie year sack total, emerging as a legitimate threat for opposing O-lines that opt to double cover Chris Jones. He will work to keep his momentum up versus the Dolphins in Germany in Week 9.