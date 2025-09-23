Karlaftis tallied 10 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and defensed a pass in a 22-9 win over the Giants in Week 3.

Karlaftis finished second on KC in stops behind Nick Bolton (14). Of Karlaftis' 10 tackles, three went for a loss. One of those was a fourth-quarter sack of Russell Wilson, and Karlaftis also notched three additional QB hits. The fourth-year defensive end has 16 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, through three contests this season.