Karlaftis recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Karlaftis was a man on a mission in Week 11, getting to Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson on three separate occasions. The defensive lineman combined with teammate Chris Jones to sack Johnson in the second quarter before securing full sacks of the quarterback on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. Karlaftis is now up to 38 total tackles (20 solo), including 8.0 sacks, while also adding a career-high 10 passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and two forced fumbles over 10 contests so far during the 2026 campaign.