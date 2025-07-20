Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Lands big extension from KC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlaftis agreed to a four-year, $93 million contract with the Chiefs on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kansas City also picked up Karlaftis' fifth-year option in April, which means he'll now be tied to the team through the 2030 campaign. This new extension also includes $62 million guaranteed, as he's been a key piece of a defense that's won two of the last three Super Bowls. The 2022 first-round pick has tallied 115 tackles and 24.5 sacks while appearing in 49 regular-season games over the past three seasons. Karlaftis and defensive tackle Chris Jones should continue to form one of the NFL's best pass-rushing duos in 2025.
