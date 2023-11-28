Karlaftis recorded three total tackles (all solo), including one sack and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders.

The 2022 first-round pick has now recorded eight sacks through Kansas City's first 11 games, overtaking Chris Jones as the team's leader in that category. Karlaftis started all 17 games for the Chiefs during his rookie season, and he's already bested his 2022 totals in sacks, tackles, and forced fumbles thus far. The 22-year-old seems like a budding star, and he's expected to continue wreaking havoc for Kansas City's defense for the remainder of the season.