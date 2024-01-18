Karlaftis compiled 47 tackles (29 solo) and 10.5 sacks over 16 games during the 2023 regular season.

Karlaftis displayed some signs of a breakout down the stretch of the 2022 campaign, amassing all 6.5 sacks over the final nine games of the campaign, and he didn't let his foot off the gas in year two, reaching double digits in the sacks column despite sitting out the regular-season finale against the Bengals. He's only in his second year of a four or, most likely, five-year rookie deal with the fifth-year option for first-round picks, and Karlaftis should be an annual candidate for double-digit sacks.