Karlaftis registered six total tackles, a sack and two pass breakups in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Chargers.

Though Sunday's contest marked the first time all season that he notched a sack, Karlaftis has been making life difficult on quarterbacks throughout the campaign. Per Pro Football Focus, Karlaftis ranks seventh in the NFL with 27 total quarterback pressures, including 19 over the Chiefs' past two games. Karlaftis has also tallied 21 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception through five appearances.