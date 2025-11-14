default-cbs-image
Karlaftis (thumb) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

The Purdue product upgraded from limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday to a full go Friday, indicating that he's moved past his thumb injury in time to play in the Week 11 divisional matchup. Now fully healthy, expect Karlaftis to operate as one of Kansas City's top defensive linemen Sunday.

