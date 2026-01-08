Karlaftis accumulated 48 tackles (25 solo), including 6.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 16 games in 2025 with the Chiefs.

The fourth-year pro looked like he was on his way to a career year after opening the season with 4.5 sacks and 20 combined tackles through the first five games of the regular season. Karlaftis wasn't able to carry that momentum for the rest of 2025, but his combined tackles were one more than his previous career high set in 2023 across (16 regular-season games). The 2022 first-rounder signed a four-year, $93 million contract extension in July and will be a cornerstone of the Chiefs' defense for years to come.