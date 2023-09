Karlaftis recorded four tackles and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 17-9 win at Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence was sacked four times in Week 2, and Karlaftis got in on the action, collecting 1.5 sacks of his own. The sophomore defensive end turned things up a notch towards the end of the 2022 season, and that play has carried into 2023, at least so far. If he keeps up the pace, he'll be a hot option in the IDP market by the end of the year.