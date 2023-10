Karlaftis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Denver.

The Chiefs listed Karlaftis as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, after he handled his normal workload (79 percent snap share) in a 27-20 win over the Vikings on Sunday. The 2022 first-round pick has 48 tackles and eight sacks through 22 regular-season games (all starts), and an absence Thursday night would free up DE snaps for Felix Anudike-Uzomah and/or Malik Herring.