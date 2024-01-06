Karlaftis (rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Karlaftis was a full participant at practice Friday, but his availability for Week 18 is in doubt nonetheless. The Chiefs are already locked into the AFC's third seed, so it would make some sense for them to rest Karlaftis on Sunday.
