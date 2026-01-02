Karlaftis (rest) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Karlaftis was a limited participant throughout Week 18, but his injury status is listed as non-injured rest. The defensive end signed a four-year, $93 million contract with the Chiefs in July. The team may just be looking to protect a valuable asset ahead of the 2026 season, as it missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 campaign. If Karlaftis is inactive for Sunday's game, he will end the season with 48 tackles (25 solo), including 6.0 sacks, and two passes defensed through 16 games.