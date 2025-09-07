Karlaftis notched three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Friday's Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

Two of Karlaftis' tackles were behind the line of scrimmage -- he sacked Justin Herbert for a 10-yard loss on Los Angeles' first drive and later assisted on a stop of Omarion Hampton that resulted in a one-yard loss. Karlaftis played 55 of Kansas City's 65 defensive snaps overall, with the 85 percent snap share falling right in the range he typically logged last season. The fourth-year pass rusher is off to a good start after recording 8.0 sacks across 16 regular-season contests last year.