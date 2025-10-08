Karlaftis recorded two total tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also recovering a fumble in Monday's 31-28 loss to Jacksonville.

Karlaftis was held to two tackles for the second straight week, but he was still able to combine with Leo Chenal to sack Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter. Additionally, he was able to hop on loose ball after Nick Bolton stripped Lawrence in the second quarter, notching his first fumble recovery since 2022. Karlaftis has now registered 20 total tackles (14 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a fumble recovery over five games this year.