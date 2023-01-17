Karlaftis compiled 33 tackles (18 solo), six sacks and seven passes defensed during his rookie campaign in 2022.

Karlaftis took some time to round into form as a pass-rusher, compiling just half a sack over the first 10 games. However, once he found his form, he never looked back. Karlaftis finished the regular season on a tear, recording 5.5 sacks over the final seven games to give the Chiefs a pass-rush threat on both sides of the defensive line opposite Frank Clark and in the middle with star defensive tackle Chris Jones. Karlaftis may go a bit under the radar entering 2022, given his overall sack total, but his strong close to the regular season could make him worth a look as a defensive line IDP in some formats next season.