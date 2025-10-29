Karlaftis recorded three total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in Monday night's 28-7 win over the Commanders.

Karlaftis was able to get to Marcus Mariota in the first quarter, securing his first full sack since Week 4. The defensive lineman has now registered 26 total tackles (16 solo), including 4.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a fumble recovery over eight games this year.