The Chiefs selected Karlaftis in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Karlaftis might not be as toolsy as some of the other edge defenders drafted ahead of him, but his production at Purdue can match almost anyone and there's nothing concerning in his workout metrics. At 6-foot-4, 266 pounds his 38-inch vertical jump and 121-inch broad jump indicate plus explosiveness out of his stance, and his athletic dimensions otherwise are very similar to former Purdue defensive end great Ryan Kerrigan. Most teams need more players like Karlaftis, and the Chiefs as much as any team.