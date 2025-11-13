default-cbs-image
Karlaftis (thumb) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Karlaftis led Chiefs defensive ends in defensive snaps (51) in the last game before their Week 10 bye at Buffalo, and it's not immediately obvious when he suffered the thumb injury. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in full before Kansas City publishes its final practice report of the week Friday.

