Karlaftis recorded three tackles -- including a sack -- and was credited with a pass breakup in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

The rookie first-round pick out of Purdue has been quiet for most of the season, but he's beginning to emerge as a more disruptive force off the edge in the Chiefs' 4-3 base defense. Though he's only accrued 3.5 sacks through his first 13 appearances, three of those sacks have come in the last three weeks.