Karlaftis recorded six tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, and a pass breakup in Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets.

After starting the season without a sack in his first four games, Karlaftis has 4.0 sacks over his last four contests. For the season, the 25-year-old edge rusher is up to 32 tackles (16 solo), including the 4.0 sacks, a career-high nine pass breakups, including his first career interception, and a forced fumble across eight games. He's on pace to shatter his previous career high of 48 tackles, which was set last season.