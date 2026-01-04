Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Unavailable for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlaftis (rest) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Karlaftis will get a breather in the regular-season finale with Kansas City already eliminated from the postseason. In his absence, Charles Omenihu is a top candidate to take over as a starter on the defensive line versus Las Vegas.
