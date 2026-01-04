default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Karlaftis (rest) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Karlaftis will get a breather in the regular-season finale with Kansas City already eliminated from the postseason. In his absence, Charles Omenihu is a top candidate to take over as a starter on the defensive line versus Las Vegas.

More News