Karlaftis (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Denver.

Karlaftis popped up on Wednesday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to an illness, which puts him in jeopardy of playing Christmas Day. Charles Omenihu, Ashton Gillotte, Mike Pennel and Jerry Tillery would be in line for larger rotational roles on the defensive line if one or both of Karlaftis and Derrick Nnadi (illness) were unable to play.