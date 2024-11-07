Karlaftis (abdomen) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Karlaftis was limited Wednesday but seems fine ahead of Sunday's date with the Broncos. On the season, Karlaftis has recorded 22 tackles (12 solo), including 4.0 sacks, 13 QB hits and two pass deflections.
