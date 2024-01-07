Karlaftis (rest) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Karlaftis will suit up for the Chiefs' regular-season finale. However, with the team locked into the third seed in the AFC, he'll likely see limited action Sunday, if any at all. He has 47 tackles (29 solo), including 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over the first 16 games of the season.
More News
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Adds to sack count in win•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Logs another sack in win•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Career day in loss to Broncos•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Active Thursday•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Questionable for Thursday•