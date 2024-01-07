Watch Now:

Karlaftis (rest) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Karlaftis will suit up for the Chiefs' regular-season finale. However, with the team locked into the third seed in the AFC, he'll likely see limited action Sunday, if any at all. He has 47 tackles (29 solo), including 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over the first 16 games of the season.

