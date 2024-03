Prince (undisclosed) re-signed with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Prince ended last season on the practice squad injured list, but can likely be considered fully recovered with Kansas City keeping him on board for 2024. The UAB product has yet to play in an NFL game, and when healthy was a regular member of the Chiefs practice squad last season. He'll now have the opportunity to carve out a larger role with the team next year.