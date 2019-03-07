Chiefs' Harold Jones-Quartey: Getting chance in KC
Jones-Quartey signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Jones-Quartey is entering his fifth season in the league but hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2016 when he was with Chicago. That season, the Findlay product recorded 78 tackles, five pass breakups and one pick in 16 games.
