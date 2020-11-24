Butker didn't attempt a field goal but knocked home all of his five field-goal attempts during Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

Butker has now attempted no field goals in two of the last three games after attempting at least one in each of the first seven contests and a total of 14 over that span. He was at least perfect on his extra-point tries and could be needed more frequently next week versus a Tampa Bay squad coming off of a tough loss Monday to the Rams.