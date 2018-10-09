Butker converted each of his three field-goal attempts and also made all three extra-point attempts Sunday against the Jaguars.

The Chiefs' offense was barely slowed Sunday, but a few stalled out drives resulted in three field-goal attempts, near matching the four he had all season coming into Week 5. He has already attempted 22 extra points this season, nearly matching the 28 he had over 13 games as a rookie last year. Given the explosiveness of the Chiefs' offense, more of the same should be on the way.