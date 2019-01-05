Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Another strong showing in 2018
Butker knocked home 24 of his 27 field-goal attempts and 65 fo his 69 extra-point attempts during the 2018 season.
Butker was perfect on all of his field goals from within 40 yards, while two of his three misfires came from over 50 yards out. He did hit a bit of a snag in the middle of the season where he missed some extra points, but the second-year kicker connected on all 14 of them over the final four weeks. He should be one of the first kickers off the board in 2019 as part of a Chiefs squad that should feature a high-powered offense once again.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Slow night in Week 15•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Pair of misfires in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses fourth PAT of season•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses XP in loss•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Returns to perfection against Cardinals•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses XP attempt for second straight week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...