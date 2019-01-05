Butker knocked home 24 of his 27 field-goal attempts and 65 fo his 69 extra-point attempts during the 2018 season.

Butker was perfect on all of his field goals from within 40 yards, while two of his three misfires came from over 50 yards out. He did hit a bit of a snag in the middle of the season where he missed some extra points, but the second-year kicker connected on all 14 of them over the final four weeks. He should be one of the first kickers off the board in 2019 as part of a Chiefs squad that should feature a high-powered offense once again.