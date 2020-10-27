Butker nailed all three of his field-goal attempts and knocked home four of his five extra-point attempts Sunday versus the Broncos.

Butker continues to be accurate on field-goal attempts, missing just one of his first 14 through seven games, but he continues to work through some issues on extra-point tries, having missed one in each of the last five games he has attempted one. Despite the minor struggles in that department, Butker's ability to clean up drives with field goals should continue to pay the biggest dividends from a fantasy standpoint.