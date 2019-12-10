Butker punched home all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Patriots.

Butker continues to lead the way for points scored among kickers, notching 28 field-goals made and 39 extra-point conversions to total 123 points. The third-year kicker has missed just one try inside of 50 yards all season and should continue to provide plenty of fantasy value working as the kicker for the high-powered Chiefs offense.