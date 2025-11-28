default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Butker made all four of his extra-point attempts during Kansas City's loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Butker didn't attempt any field goals for just the third time this season. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent so far this season, converting just 87.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 85.0 percent of his extra-point tries.

More News