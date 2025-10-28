default-cbs-image
Butker converted all four of his extra-point tries and didn't attempt a field goal in Monday's 28-7 win over the Commanders.

It was a relatively quiet night for Butker with Kansas City getting into the end zone four times. It was the second time this season Butker has finished a contest without a made field goal. He's 12-for-15 on field-goal tries this season.

