Butker converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 24-9 loss at Denver.

He did not record an extra-point try in Week 8, the first time that's happened since 2021. Butker still salvaged a respectable fantasy day though, and he cashed in on a 56-yarder at the end of the first half to reward managers whose leagues put a premium on longer attempts. The Chiefs will take on a middling Dolphins defense in Frankfurt in Week 9.