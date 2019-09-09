Butker made all four of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.

Coming off of a 2018 season that saw Butker pace the NFL in extra-point makes (65) by a wide margin, Butker picked up right where he left off in Week 1. His four field goals also matched the most he had in a game all of last season, so he's well on his way to outproducing his sophomore season.