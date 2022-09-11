Butker (ankle) was carted off the field Sunday against the Cardinals, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. He's officially questionable to return.
The nature and significance of Butker's injury is still unknown, but being carted off the field would typically signify something significant. With Butker out, safety Justin Reid successfully kicked an extra-point attempt for the Chiefs, and he's also handling kick offs.
