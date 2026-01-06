Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Clean day to cap off 2025
Butker went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts during Sunday's 14-12 loss against the Raiders.
Butker boasted a healthy 87 percent conversion rate (33-for-38) on field goals in 2025, continuing a stretch of converintg 840olus percent in every season but one since joining the NFL back in 20217. He did struggle a bit more than usual on extra-point attempts, knocking home 31 of his 35 tries, but he was solid overall once again. Despite some issues offensively for the Chiefs this season, Butker's field-goal attempts matched the second-most of his career in 2019, likely due to just 35 extra-point attempts with fewer touchdowns scored. Butker remains under wraps with the Chiefs for two more seasons and seems likely to retain his duties as Kansas City's placekicker in 2026.
