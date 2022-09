Per coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs will take a wait-and-see approach before deciding on Butker's (ankle) status for Sunday's game against the Colts, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports.

Butker suffered the injury in Kansas City's season opener but was able to return to that game before sitting out in Week 2 against the Chargers. If the kicker sits out again in Week 3, Matt Ammendola will continue to fill in against the Colts.