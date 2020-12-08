Butker nailed all five of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's game versus the Broncos.

Butker was called on for more than three attempts for the first time all season Sunday thanks to a stingy Broncos defense, and he made more than two kicks for just the third time. He only attempted one extra point on the day but served as the team's primary source of scoring on the day, accounting for 15 of the team's 22 points on the board. With some potentially high-scoring contests rounding out the 2020 season, Butker could be in line for a strong fantasy finish.