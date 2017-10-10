Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Connects on five field goals
Butker made all five of his field goal attempts and three extra-point tries Sunday against the Texans.
A week after knocking home a game-winning field goal with four seconds remaining against Washington, Butker backed it up with a perfect showing in Week 5. He will attempt to keep things rolling next week against the Steelers.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Solid debut Monday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Inks deal with Kansas City•
-
Harrison Butker: Signs with Carolina practice squad•
-
Harrison Butker: Let go by Carolina•
-
Panthers' Harrison Butker: Inactive in Week 1•
-
Panthers' Harrison Butker: Still battling for kicking duties•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...