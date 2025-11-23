Butker made all five of his field-goal attempts during the Chiefs' 23-20 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.

It was a busy day for Butker, who was responsible for 15 of the Chiefs' 23 points during Sunday's OT win. Four of his five made field goals came from within 28 yards, including the game-winning 27-yard chip shot in overtime to improve Kansas City's record to 6-5. Butker's five made field goals were a season high and his most since the 2023 campaign, when he connected on six field-goal attempts against the Bengals in Week 17. Over his last three games, Butker has gone 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on extra-point tries.