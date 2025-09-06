Butker went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts but missed his lone extra-point try during the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday.

The Chiefs' offense struggled in the first half, but Butker helped his team get on the board with a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter before connecting on a 59-yard try as the first half came to a close. The veteran kicker capped things off by converting on a 27-yard chip shot late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't a perfect night for him after his extra-point try in the third missed wide right. Butker attempted just 25 field-goal attempts in 2024 but was limited to 13 regular-season games due to a left knee injury. As long as the Chiefs are led by Patrick Mahomes, Butker's floor should be one of the highest among kickers on a week-to-week basis.