Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Connects on three of four field goals
Butker made three of his four field-goal attempts and all of his three extra-point tries in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.
After a couple of quiet weeks from a kicking standpoint, Butker has attempted four field goals in each of the last two contests. With a Chiefs offense that appears to have gotten back on track, Butker could have another opportunity to rack up more field goals next week against the Dolphins.
