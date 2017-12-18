Butker made three of his four field-goal attempts and all of his three extra-point tries in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.

After a couple of quiet weeks from a kicking standpoint, Butker has attempted four field goals in each of the last two contests. With a Chiefs offense that appears to have gotten back on track, Butker could have another opportunity to rack up more field goals next week against the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories