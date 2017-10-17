Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Continues impressive run in Week 6
Butker made each of his two field-goal attempts and added an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Butker continues to impress since signing off the Panthers' practice squad in Week 4, nailing 10 of his 11 attempts in the last three weeks. Next up for the and the Chiefs is an Oakland squad allowing just 21 points per game this season.
