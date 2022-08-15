Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Butker missed Monday's practice due to a sore ankle, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Butker has made at least 89 percent of his field goals in all five of his seasons with Kansas City and is signed through the 2023 campaign. While the issue isn't expected to be serious, the Chiefs may opt to sign an emergency kicker for Saturday's preseason matchup with Washington.
