Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Decent kicking day
Butker made both of his field-goal attempts and two of his three extra-point attempts Sunday against the Bears.
Butker has now missed three PATs on the season but continues to convert field goals at a high percentage, knocking home at least 89 percent in each of his first three seasons. Butker added another make from 50-plus Sunday, upping his season percentage to 50 from 50 or beyond. From inside the 50, Butker has been superb, nailing 30 of his 31 attempts.
