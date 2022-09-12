Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against the Cardinals. The 27-year-old was able to return for a successful 54-yard field-goal attempt just before the end of the first half, so it appears that this issue did not limit his overall kicking capabilities. If he is available heading into the team's Thursday night matchup against the Chargers, then Butker should reprise place-kicking duties while likely either splitting or relinquishing kickoffs to safety Justin Reid, who stepped in as the team's emergency kicker while Butker was sidelined Sunday.