Butker knocked home his lone field-goal attempt and all of his four extra-point attempts Sunday versus the Dolphins.

While Butker's minimal usage as a field-goal kicker won't help win any fantasy leagues, he at least made his lone attempt of the day and added some extra value by converting all of his four extra-point tries. He has gone four straight weeks without misfiring on a kick after missing at least one in six of the eight games between Weeks 2 and 9. The Chiefs round out the season with a trio of opponents allowing average to above-average production from opposing fantasy kickers, so Butker could be in for more usage down the stretch.