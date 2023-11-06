Butker converted all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 21-14 win over Miami.
For the first time this season, Kansas City was held without a field-goal attempt in Week 9. Butker did all that was asked of him though, and he still hasn't missed a kick in 2023. Following a Week 10 bye, the Chiefs will square off at Philadelphia in Week 11.
